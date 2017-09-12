Traders’ leader set free

CHARSADDA: The district administration set free the leader of Tajir Ittihad on Monday.The administration had arrested president of Tajir Ittihad, Iftikhar Hussain, on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Tahir Zafar Abbasi under the 3 Maintenance of Public Order (MPO).The traders’ leader was imprisoned at the Haripur Jail since September 6 under the 3-MPO. However, the deputy commissioner issued his release orders on Monday.

