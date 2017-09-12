Tue September 12, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

September 12, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Traders’ leader set free

Traders’ leader set free

CHARSADDA: The district administration set free the leader of Tajir Ittihad on Monday.The administration had arrested president of Tajir Ittihad, Iftikhar Hussain, on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Tahir Zafar Abbasi under the 3 Maintenance of Public Order (MPO).The traders’ leader was imprisoned at the Haripur Jail since September 6 under the 3-MPO. However, the deputy commissioner issued his release orders on Monday.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement