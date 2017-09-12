QWP protests delay in Fata reforms implementation

PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party on Monday took out a procession and staged a protest rally outside the Governor’s House against the delay in merger of Federally Administered Tribal Areas with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the census figures.

The procession was led by QWP provincial Chairman Sikandar Hayat Sherpao. It marched on the Sher Shah Suri Road and culminated into a rally outside the Governor’s House.

The protesters, who were holding the party flags, placards, banners inscribed with slogans for Fata-KP merger and the against interim census report, shouted slogans against the Frontier Crimes Regulation and asked for implementation of the Fata reforms.