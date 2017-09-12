Educated youth asset to PTI: Khattak

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Pervez Khattak has said the spirit of serving humanity among the youth is a good omen.

He was speaking at two different public meetings in Tangi Khattak and Manki Sharif here, said an official handout.

District Nazim Liaqat Khattak, Naib Nazim Ashfaq Khattak and others also spoke on the occasion.

Activists of other political parties, including Islam Bahadur, Shakeel Gul, Mehdi Akbar, Murad Ali Khan, Noor Zaman, Anwar Khan, Akhtar Bahadur, Saeed and others at Tangi Khattak while Laiq Shah, Sahib Shah, Said Bux, Waqif Shah and Gul Rehman Khattak announced joining the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on the occasion.

Pervez Khattak said there was a big difference in the thinking of the traditional politicians and youth. He said that educated and conscious youth were an asset to PTI and future of the country.

The chief minister said that the young generation supported PTI for bringing about a change in the system.

“The PTI-led KP government laid solid foundation for a stable and prosperous Pakistan by reforming the system in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as per the expectations of the youth”, he maintained.

Pervez Khattak said that Pakistan was blessed with precious natural resources but corruption impeded development.

The chief minister welcomed the new-comers in the party and appreciated the welfare activities of Noor Welfare Society that introduced culture of selflessly serving to humanity in the area.

He said the approach of the youth was quite different from that of the so-called politicians as they did not like hypocrisy. He said the PTI promoted political awareness among the youth who led the party campaign to bring about a change.

Pervez Khattak said the provincial government had upheld merit in the government departments and introduced reforms in all the social sectors and ensured transparency at all levels.

He said the provincial government has established a system that could ensure provision of due rights to all and sundry which is indeed a practical step towards making a new Pakistan.

The chief minister said the process of standardization and upgrading of schools all over the province was almost complete.

“All required facilities were being provided to the poor children for quality education at the state-run schools. A network of schools, colleges and universities is being developed in every nook and corner of the province, both for male and female students,” he added.

He said that same was the case with the health sector wherein historical steps were taken to improve healthcare in hospitals and health centres in rural and urban areas.

The chief minister asked the youth to benefit from these reforms and make the process of change durable.