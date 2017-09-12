Police directed not to bother public during search operations

PESHAWAR: Senior police officers have directed cops not to manhandle or arrest innocent people during strike operations.

There are reports that due to threats of terror incidents, police force is to increase search and strike operations all over the province in the coming days. The number of search and strike operations has already increased in the last few weeks.

Police officials argue that the operations have helped maintain law and order to a great extent. They say not only a number of terrorists but also hundreds of proclaimed offenders were rounded up during these actions in the provincial capital and other districts of the province in the last many months.

“It gives a message to the terrorists and criminals that the force is alert. Besides, the actions against the tenants who have not registered with the police have helped arrest a number of miscreants in the last few years,” a police official told The News.

The official said most of the actions against terrorists were carried out on intelligence-based operations but the search and strike operations were equally important for maintaining law and order.

On the other hand, there have been complaints that police force into houses at midnight and check credentials of inmates despite that they are not involved in any criminal activity. There are instances where people are also taken to the police stations from where they are released after verification or surety of local elders.

For any respectable person to have been taken to a police station without any reason is both unfair and unwarranted. It also damages the efforts to reform police through improve public service delivery initiatives, including the police access service.

A lawyer recently moved the Peshawar High Court against police and soldiers who entered his house. He said that despite that he introduced himself, the security men entered his bedroom at midnight and later took him to the police station.

“It is high time this issue is taken up with the high-ups of police and provincial police officer is directed to submit his report and proposals for stopping of these incidents, which is giving bad name to the police department,” a division bench of the Peshawar High Court stated in an order in the case.

During hearing, senior lawyer Abdul Latif Afridi submitted that the provincial government had enacted the law of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Restriction of Rented Buildings (Security) Act, 2014 and other laws to restrict the movement and presence of militants in the cities. However, he said, the police and law enforcing agencies are misusing the law and harassing the peaceful citizens in the name of houses verification at mid-night.

There may be other such incidents that have not come into the limelight as people fear for more severe action if they spoke against the way they were treated during the search and strike operation, especially the actions jointly carried out with other forces.

The general public has always lauded police and army for the actions against the terrorists in the last over a decade. However, this practice of entering houses and bedrooms of anyone and taking innocent people to police stations has led to disappointment.

“No policeman or any personnel of other forces accompanying them should enter the house or bedroom of any innocent civilian. We have directed the cops to make sure that they verify everyone after knocking the main gate. They are also directed not to search for weapons that one keeps for security in cupboard or in drawer only to show high number of recovered arms,” Capital City Police Officer Mohammad Tahir told The News.

The officer said that the force has also been directed not to manhandle or arrest anyone who is not involved in any wrongdoing as a respectable man cannot be compensated for the damage he suffers when he is insulted or sent behind bars.