District status for Agror Tanawal sought

MANSEHRA: The local government representatives’ convention held in Oghi on Monday passed a unanimous resolution calling for creation of Agror Tanawal district, saying that the bifurcation of Mansehra district is the need of the hour.

“The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has given the district status to small tehsils in the province and we want district status for Oghi tehsil, which is larger than newly notified Kolai-Palas district after bifurcation of Kohistan,” Shaukat Hayat, the nazim of a village council, told the gathering before moving a resolution in the convention, seeking a new district.

Nazims of village and neighbourhood councils of Oghi tehsil attended the event.

The district president of Nazims Ittehad, Mohammad Fareed, general secretary, Basharat Ali, nazims Mian Ghulam, Mohammad Arif and others also addressed the convention.

Hayat said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led government was hatching a conspiracy to foil local government

system in the province as it had reduced 70 per cent of developmental budget during the current and previous financial years.

“We are without non-developmental budget of current and previous financial years and are going to shut down our offices in protest from September 20,” he said.

Mian Ghulam told the convention that the sole hospital in Oghi, which had been destroyed in the devastating earthquake in 2005, was not reconstructed so far, depriving people of healthcare and treatment services.

Mohammad Fareed told the convention that offices of all 194 village and neighbourhood councils would be shut from September 20 to protest cut in developmental budget and delay in release of non-developmental budget of two consecutive years.

Basharat, while speaking on the occasion, said the Ittehad had once withdrawn its call for shutting offices after talks with the assistant director local government department, but he failed to fulfil their demands.