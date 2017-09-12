IGP orders live electronic monitoring of all processions

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtun-khwa Inspector General of Police Salahuddin Mehsud has directed cops to ensure live electronic monitoring of all mourning processions and carry out detailed checking for entry into every Imambargahs.

These directives were issued to the police officials after taking a detailed briefing on the security plan for Muharram at Central Police Office Peshawar on Monday.

According to an official handout, Additional IGPs Headquarters, Special Branch, Operations, CCPO, DIG, Counter-Terrorism Department and all Regional Police Officers attended the meeting.

The police chief was briefed about the security plan for Muharram in respective regions. Peshawar, Hangu, Kohat and Dera Ismail Khan were declared most sensitive districts for Muharram.

The police chief pointed out that police would perform duty as a frontline force and no loopholes would be allowed in the security arrangements.

He directed the participants to take effective and foolproof security measures for ensuring sectarian harmony during Muharram.

The IGP directed to ensure live electronic monitoring of all processions. It was also directed on the occasion that the route and the venue must be cleared by a joint team of all concerned.

The police chief made it clear that no new route of processions would be allowed. He directed the participants to instantly register first information report against the violators.

The participants were directed to review the security arrangements themselves by visiting the spot in uniform and organize snap checking across the districts. Special emphasis was laid on motorcycles with fake number plates and without number plates.

The police officials were directed to carry out checking at macro level and search each and every thing and place, make video recording of all mourning processions, strictly discourage provocative speeches and hate literature.

The participants were directed to brief the jawans in details about their duties and motivate them to perform duty in a professional manner wearing full protective gears.

The officials were informed to hold meeting with all other concerned civil departments in advance and ensure their part of job done for Muharram.

The participants were asked to check the particulars of all tenants falling on the procession route and in close proximity of the routes and Imambargahs.

The officials were directed to verify names of the tenants and place them in the police station record. They were asked to remain in constant touch with other security and intelligence agencies.

The IGP will visit all sensitive districts to personally review Muharram security measures and take detail briefings from the relevant district police officers about security arrangements.

The police chief made it clear that security arrangements adopted for Muharram would be checked through special Branch and relevant DPOs would be held responsible in case of any lapses.