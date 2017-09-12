Rohingya Muslims’ persecution protested

MINGORA/CHARSADDA: Religious parties staged a protest rally here on Monday to ask the government to send Pakistan Army contingents to Myanmar to stop the genocide of innocent Muslims.

The rally was organised by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Pakistan, Tehreek Labaik and Tanzim Ahle Sunnat Wal Jamat.

The participants of the rally criticized the rulers for not raising the issue of Burmese Muslims at the international forums.

They asked the UN, international human rights organisations to protect the Muslims being persecuted in Myanmar.

The protesters asked the Muslim countries to take a united stand on the genocide of the innocent people in Myanmar.

They also demanded the government to sever diplomatic relations with Myanmar.

Meanwhile, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) women wing also staged protest rally in Charsadda to demand international community to stop the genocide of innocent people in Myanmar.

The protesters were holding banners and placards inscribed with slogans. They criticized the international community for its inaction over the persecution of Muslims in Rakhine state in Myanmar.