Court asks IGP to comply with orders or face contempt case

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) has directed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa inspector general of police to comply with the court orders on appointment of the petitioner as assistant sub-inspector or face the contempt of court proceedings on the next hearing.

A division bench comprising Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan and Justice Nasir Mehfooz passed the direction in a contempt of court petition filed by Fawad Yousaf.

The bench stated in the order that despite the judgment of this court issued on May 16 in favour of the petitioner and recommendation by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission, the respondents were still reluctant to issue appointment order of the petitioner.

It was stated in the order that the Additional Advocate General Jamshed Ali had informed the bench that an appeal had been filed in the Supreme Court against the high court decision.

However, the bench stated that no stay order of Supreme Court against the judgment of high court was available on record.

Therefore, it said the bench directed to additional advocate general either to produce the appointment order of the petitioner by the next date of hearing or else the court would be constrained to initiate contempt of court proceedings against the respondents, including the IGP. The case was adjourned till September 19.

During hearing, the petitioner lawyer Syed Azizuddin Kakakhel submitted that the petitioner along with other eight constables appeared in the Public Service Commission examination after fulfilling all legal formalities for the posts of ASI.

The lawyer submitted that the petitioner and eight other constables passed the test and interview for the post. He contended that even after recommendation of the Public Service Commission and approval of KP Home Department, the Police Department did not issue them appointment orders as ASIs. He said the petitioner then moved the PHC.

The high court on May 16 directed the IGP to issue the appointment order of the petitioner but to no avail.