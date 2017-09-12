Pope slams climate change deniers as ‘stupid’

ON BOARD THE PAPAL PLANE: Pope Francis on Monday slammed climate change doubters as "stupid" in the wake of a spate of hurricanes that have thrashed the US, Mexico and the Caribbean.

"Those who deny it (climate change) should go to the scientists and ask them. They are very clear, very precise," the pontiff said Monday during a press conference on the return leg of a five-day Colombia trip.

"A phrase from the Old Testament comes to mind: ‘man is stupid, a stubborn, blind man’," he added. Francis said individuals and politicians had a "moral responsibility" to act on advice from scientists, who had clearly outlined what must be done to halt the course of global warming. "These aren’t opinions pulled out of thin air. They are very clear," he said. "They (world leaders) decide and history will judge those decisions," he added.