KP govt’s efforts to lure investors getting nowhere

PEAHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s efforts to bring in investment have got nowhere as its flagship organisation formed for the purpose, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Investment and Trade (KPBOIT) could not lure the potential investors over the last three years or so.

The first KPBOIT was launched in November 2012 with the Awami National Party (ANP) Senator Ilyas Ahmed Bilour as its vice-chairman (VC). However, in July 2013 the chief minister, who is chairman of the board, dissolved it to constitute a new one with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Mohsin Aziz as VC.

The former Executive Director Javed Hashmat was picked as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the board. Both Mohsin and Javed resigned in 2016 and the board is still without a fulltime CEO.

A retired bureaucrat, Nazir Ahmed Awan, director of the board, is looking after the work of the CEO on acting basis.

According to the document provided by the KPBOIT in response to the information request by this scribe under Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Right to Information Act 2013, the KPBOIT could only sell four projects and even these four could not be fully operational so far.

At least two of these projects are facing serious problems in the face of apathetic attitude of those at the helm of affairs in the province. Many of the investors still complain of lethargic attitude of the provincial functionaries which continue to scare them away from investing in the province.

The KPBOIT, in reply to the information request, said the board was established to promote and facilitate investors in the province. It was provided a one line budget of Rs40.979 million of which the board has so far has consumed Rs18.549 million and its balance amount has now plummeted to Rs22.431 million.

It underlined four main projects, including revival of Malam Jabba skiing resort, Chairlift resort at Lake Saiful Muluk, Naran, and deployment of fiber network by Nayatel in Hayatabad. But none of these projects could be completed so far as the public sector departments are not responding accordingly.

However, the mega project, which both the provincial government and the board had termed a feather in their caps, was the establishment of an oil refinery. The project was showcased in Karachi, Dubai and Beijing road-shows. Many agreements were signed for the same but still uncertainty shrouded the project.

Almost all nations having the capacity of exploration, drilling and refining the oil have signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with the provincial government but even the ground breaking of the project has not yet been done.

It was announced in 2015 that United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based Al-Motahadon Petroleum Refineries (AMPR) agreed to set up an oil refinery with an investment of $500 million in the province. The refinery would initially produce 15,000 to 20,000 barrels per day (BPD).

Then an agreement was signed with Spec Energy, UAE, to establish the refinery in Kohat. However, the provincial government spartanly backed out of the project and cancelled contract with the firm.

Then appeared Russian investors on the scene and they reportedly agreed to set up a medium-size refinery in the province.

A MoU was signed between Russian investors from Inter Rao Engineering and HIMMASH APPARAT - a leading EPCC contractor through local partners ORPHEUS - and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Oil and Gas Company Limited (KPOGCL) to set up the refinery in Kohat.

On August 22, this year there came reports that WAKGROUP from Pakistan and Guangdong Electrical Design Institute (GEDI) from China had agreed to construct a state-of-the deep conversion Falcon Oil Refinery in the province.

However, the KPBOIT, seemingly oblivious to all previous developments on the project, pointed out in its response to the information request that on its invitation the Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) had shown interest in the establishment of the refinery and it has signed agreement with the KPOGCL

to set up a 50,000 BPD capacity refinery in Karak with

an estimated cost of Rs60 billion.

Muhammad Ishaq, who resigned as member KPBOIT in January, sounded pessimistic of the efforts aimed at

fetching investment in the province under the current setup.

He said that none of the government bodies were clear about their mandates when it comes to the development and the investment portfolios. He said the Chief Minister’s Secretariat and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company or KPEZDMC had taken over the investment portfolio, which was the domain of the KPBOIT.