Paintings exhibition

LAHORE :Ugly Pretty, the exhibition of brilliant works by five artists will open at Taseer Art Gallery, Thursday (September 14) and run through September 28.

This mega event in the art world brings together five painting practices, Abdullah Qureshi, Amna Rahman, Inaam Zafar, Irfan Hasan and Sara Khan in dialogue with other. These artists largely focus on the depiction of the body in their work. In doing so, they grapple with representation of the figure beyond stereotypical notions of the odalisque and the gaze that emerge from western art history. The artists disrupt the notion of the ‘perfect’ body or the figure; therefore, queering and influencing the assumptions of the viewer, while at the same time questioning our own complicity in it. Bringing together diverse techniques – whether oil on canvas, water-colour or miniature, the artists also approach the subject from various viewpoints– such as non-heteronormative or diasporic, especially blurring the lines between masculine and feminine. The resultant work is a negotiation between fixed and binary notions of prettiness and ugliness. This exhibition is the first of this year’s season at Taseer Art Gallery and is curated by Aziz Sohail.