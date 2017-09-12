German centre to train teachers

LAHORE :Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (Tevta) Chairman Irfan Qaiser Sheikh has said German organisation GIZ will establish centre of excellence in Lahore to provide training to more than 1100 Tevta teachers.

Addressing a meeting at Tevta Secretariat on Monday, Irfan Qaiser said principals of 120 Tevta institutes will be provided training at the centre. He told the meeting that providing up-to-date and modern teaching methods to the teachers is need of the hour; therefore, the role of the centre is very important.

He said the establishment of the centre is the fulfillment of dream of Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif regarding making Punjab home of skilled people. Tevta is striving for providing skilled labour to our youth in Punjab, now its duty of parents and teachers to realise them the importance of skilled labour, he said, adding if we will successful in the realizing our youth the importance of skilled labour, we will be able to meet the need of labour force for China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).