‘2m epileptics in Pakistan’

LAHORE :Epilepsy is the commonest neurological disorder with an approximate figure of 50 million people worldwide suffering from it. Every year 2.5 million new cases are reported in the world.

“Pakistan contributes 10 percent of the total disease burden; two million people in Pakistan are suffering from epilepsy more common in the rural areas as compared to urban areas. People hide epilepsy and think that it is the effect of ghosts and black magic but this is not true. Epilepsy is treatable and curable brain disorder,” said experts on the occasion of inauguration of 1st Epilepsy Clinic in government hospital by Fatima Jinnah Medical University, Lahore, Vice-Chancellor Monday. He also inaugurated state-of-the-art Neurophysiology lab in the Department of Neurology, Fatima Jinnah Medical University, Lahore.

On this occasion, Dr Muhammad Adnan Aslam, Assistant Professor and Head of the Neurology Department, briefed the audience about Neurophysiology lab as well. Neurophysiology lab includes EEG, video EEG, NCS and EMG. Provision of Evoked potential test for the patients of multiple sclerosis is in pipeline.

Prof Dr Aamir Zaman Pro-Vice-Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Medical University, Prof Dr Tahira Murtaza Cheema, Dr Muhammad Adnan Aslam Incharge Neurology, Prof Dr Ahsan Numan, Prof Dr Athar Javaid M, Prof Dr Manzoor Ahmad, Dr Nasrullah, Prof Dr Shamsa Humayon were also present.

emergencies: Revamping of Emergency departments of 25 district headquarters hospitals and 15 tehsil headquarters hospitals will be carried out during the current financial year for which Primary & Secondary Health Department Punjab sought applications for the recruitment of 700 Medical Officers/Women Medical Officers.

The spokesman for health department said that these emergency medical officers would be recruited on two years contract basis under the Punjab government contractual appointment policy. He said these appointments would be hospital specific and non-transferable. The spokesman said special pay package (lump sum) from Rs150,000 to Rs250,000 will be given per month to these EMOs. Online Applications have been invited until 30th of September, 2017 till 4:00 pm.

The spokesman said short-listed candidates would be displayed on the website of Primary & Secondary Health Department pshealth.punjab.gov.pk and it would be also displayed on the Facebook page of the department. Candidates have been asked to mention the name of the hospitals of their choice. For this purpose, advertisements in the newspapers have also been published.