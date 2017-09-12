Wardens briefed on traffic reforms

LAHORE :Turk police officer briefed traffic wardens about new traffic reforms for smooth flow of traffic. He added there is dire need of enforcement along with education. The Turk police officer addressing wardens at Qurban Lines during the capacity building training session on Monday said a master trainer will be deputed in each sector. He added the training will help improve traffic system. The Turk officer has been imparting training regarding communication skills, first aid, steps to improve the personality of wardens and suggestions to improve flow of traffic.

READERS’ PROBLEMS DISCUSSED: SSP, PHP Headquarters, Imran Kishwar chaired a meeting to discuss problems regarding regional offices miscommunication. ADIG Naveeda Hameed, DSP Operations Kamran Akhtar, DSP Training & Traffic Riaz Shahid, Inspector Inspections Saeed Ahmed, PSO to Addl IGP Zulfiqar Ali, PRO Muhammad Qazzafi and all regional readers participated. The SSP said no delay should be made in daily work. He said all readers will perform additional duty of PRO. By doing so, they will publish all important events and performance of PHP with the help of local journalists. He said reply of all orders issued from headquarters should be made in true letter and spirit. He said if anyone among you face any problem regarding official task, communicate it within time with respective DSP. SSP Imran Kishwar heard problems of readers and issued directions accordingly.

Expat gets possession of house: Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab has retrieved a house belonging to an overseas Pakistani woman worth Rs 12.5 million from an illegal possession. A spokesperson of the OPC Monday said vice chairperson, OPC, Shaheen Khalid Butt said that Shamim Bibi of Saudi Arabia filed a complaint that a tenant illegally occupied her house on Piran Ghaib Road, Multan. The complaint was sent to District Overseas Pakistanis Committee (DOPC) Multan for action. Members of DOPC made hectic efforts and got the house vacated and handed over to the complainant.

AJK PM: Prime Minister Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) Raja Farooq Hyder called on Punjab Governor Rafique Rajwana on Monday. The meeting held at the Governor’s House discussed current political situation of the country, violence against Muslims in Burma, Kashmir and Palestine. The governor on the occasion condemned the wave of brutality against innocent Muslim population of Burma and stated Pakistan would continue to raise voice over it at every forum. Raja Farooq Hyder on the occasion lauded the efforts of Pakistani government due to which Kashmir issue attained global attention.