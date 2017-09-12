Leaning pole threatens locals

Print Story
LAHORE:A number of houses on Dev Samaj Road, Santnagar, of Bhati dubdivision of Lesco, face a severe risk of electrocution due to dangling wires of an electricity pole which is about to fall. The pole, in Street 3, Union Council 58, which is part of NA-120, has not been fixed despite several visits and complaints.
