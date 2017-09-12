Tue September 12, 2017
Lahore

September 12, 2017

Honoured

Honoured

LAHORE :On marvelous services in medical field, Chief Nursing Superintendent (CNS) Services Hospital Ms Samina Yasmeen has been awarded with gold medal by Tehrik-e-Istahakam-e-Pakistan Council. Last month Punjab Health Department also gave appreciation certificate to Samina Yasmeen and declared her performance a role model for others. Talking in this regard, CNS Ms Samina Yasmeen said the field of nursing is the best platform to serve the ailing humanity. Our nurses work day and night with missionary zeal and stand shoulder by shoulder by the doctors.

 

