Rs2.7 billion allocated for PFA expansion

LAHORE :The Punjab government has allocated huge funds of Rs2.7 billion for the expansion of Punjab Food Authority (PFA), which has expanded its canvas by targeting industrial manufacturers of food and raw material related to food.

This was revealed by PFA Director General Noorul Amin Mengal while talking with The News exclusively here Monday.“Hygienic and pure food will reduce diseases and various sicknesses resulting in less burden on hospitals across the province,” he said, adding that PFA was designed to serve the province but it lacked basic legislation, SOPs, rules and regulations, when he took charge.

“We have formulated Punjab Pure Food Regulations 2017, which is a very big achievement,” Mengal said and claimed that two other provinces are seeking help from PFA to introduce similar authorities in Sindh and Balochistan. Presently, PFA is operating in every district of Punjab and around 700 officials/officers are being recruited in the authority for smooth working, he said.

PFA has also upgraded its sample testing laboratory, he revealed, adding that 140 new vehicles were also purchased for PFA teams to conduct raids to ensure food safety and hygiene. Mengal said that 35 PhD doctors were added to the scientific panel of the Authority, who are busy in drafting rules, regulations and SOPs in every field of food manufacturing, processing, storing, labelling and etc.

“PFA is working on developing a financial model for milk pasteurisation after which a five year’s business adjustment time will be given to milk suppliers to end their existing business model and enter the pasteurisation regime,” Mengal said disclosing that a similar two-year business adjustment time will be given to the sellers of all spices after which no one can sell loose spices across the province.

Fortification of oil/ghee, flour and salt was one of the big tasks completed by PFA while sale of carbonated/soft/energy drinks was also banned in schools/colleges despite severe pressures, he said and maintained that PFA took serious action against mislabelling and tea whiteners, frozen desert, margarine, formula milk and disposable bottles are some examples.

“At present you can’t find a single packet of any of the above-mentioned items without proper labelling such as tea whitener is not milk, frozen desert is not an ice cream, margarine is not butter and etc,” Mengal claimed and said he had fought at every forum to ensure this move.

Talking about future initiatives, PFA DG revealed that he was in touch with Punjab Text Book Board as well as Wafaqul Madaris for addition of topics related to food safety, hygiene and adulteration in curriculum.

“We are also going to start pre-qualification of several food products such as milk, oil, ghee, tomato ketchup, tea and etc,” he said, adding this end adulteration in these products. Similarly, PFA in consultation with the Health Department, Punjab is making rules and regulations for regulating baby formula milk and promoting mother feed.

“Every manufacturer is bound to display logo of PFA on its product, once it was cleared by the PFA,” he said, adding this will increase the credibility of the products/food items and will help in enhancing the public image of a manufacturer.

Responding to a question about ensuring food safety and hygiene, he said PFA has enhanced vigilance based operations rather than storming in a premises, Mengal said, adding special vigilance teams were established at every district. Giving example of vigilance based operations, he said the recent raids on egg powder factories from where PFA recovered hundreds of thousands of rotten eggs worth millions of rupees were based on the reports of PFA’s vigilance teams.

Public awareness is also one of the main jobs of the authority, which had already run several public awareness drives on different issues related to food safety, hygiene and cleanliness, he concluded.