Health sector ruined in PML-N tenure: Pervaiz

LAHORE :Pakistan Muslim League-Q senior central leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has said that progress is not reflected by telling lie in road shows after destroying health sector in 10 years.

He said this while talking to a delegation of PML-Q from Lodhran headed by former MPA Ajmal Joyia which called on him at his residence here Monday. On this occasion, Central Secretary General and MNA Tariq Bashir Cheema, Malik Mureed Abbas Bappi, Ashiq Muhammad Khan, Alam Gujjar and Nadir Duggal advocate were also present.

Ch Pervaiz Elahi alleged that the CM is an expert in making false statements speedily not only within the country but also abroad, one of his historical and record work in the health sector is poor patients breathing their last miserably lying on the floors and at the doors of the wards, putting the patient with dead on the same bed and treating three patients on one bed in the government hospitals, he said.

Pervaiz Elahi said during the PML-Q tenure patients in the emergency got free treatment with best quality medicines, test of every kind was free and injections worth thousands of rupees were given free to the heart patients; now the patient neither gets bed nor medicines.

Malik Ajmal Joyia said that public service and historical works of welfare and well-being in the Punjab were only undertaken during the tenure of Ch Pervaiz Elahi and people still remember his good tenure.