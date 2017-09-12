Opposition protests ‘pre-poll rigging’ in NA-120

LAHORE :Opposition lodged serious protest in Punjab Assembly on Monday over alleged pre-poll rigging by the PML-N government in NA-120 by-polls and clear violation of the election code of conduct.

“Two secretaries to the chief minister are influencing the poll process in NA-120, funds of billions of rupees are being poured in, 200 transformers have been installed and 6,000 vacancies have been granted in the constituency where a PM got elected for three times” said Mian Mehmood-ul-Rasheed, the Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly while speaking on a point of order after the conclusion of the question hour session. The session which started with a delay of nearly one and a half hour was chaired by Speaker Rana Mohammad Iqbal Khan.

Speaking on the occasion, Mian Mehmood-ul-Rasheed stated that regular development work was being carried out in NA-120 in clear violation of the election code of conduct. Moreover, he said an army of ministers was present round-the-clock in the constituency whereas the Prime Minister of Azad Jammu Kashmir had spent three days in Lahore to influence Kashmiri vote bank of NA-120.

The Opposition leader on the occasion also said that issuance of National Identity Cards of Pakhtoon voters had also been stopped to damage PTI vote. He stated Nawaz Sharif got elected as PM for three terms while winning from this constituency but never bothered to address the people's problems whereas while the constituency was in by-polls, development projects had been initiated in clear violation of the election laws.

Khalil Tahir Sindhu, the provincial minister on the occasion rejected the allegations of pre-poll rigging in NA-120 saying that foreseeing defeat, the Opposition parties had started the blame game. Sardar Bahadur Khan Sehar, the PPP MPA, also stated that the government was using all tactics to rig the polls while issuing gas connections and announcing development projects. The provincial minister in response to these remarks stated that the PPP candidate in last general elections got around 1,400 votes from the same constituency and this time again, his defeat was writing on the wall.

During the question hour session related to special education, the minister concerned Chaudhry Shafique responded to the queries of legislators. Shehnila Ruth of PTI while participating in the question hour session suggested the government to set up institutions for training the parents of special children. She stated this was a very important issue which shouldn’t go un-noticed as like the school for special children, institution for the training of parents could address several problems related to mentally or physically handicapped children.