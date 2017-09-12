The eyesore of many localities

There are many civic problems that the authorities and the citizens have to deal with -- over clogged drains; water unfit for human consumption; broken roads; load shedding and of course the heaps of garbage that can be seen in all towns, cities and wherever there is human habitation.

It’s a subject that has been covered by all media outlets over and over again but there has not been much improvement on the collection and disposal of the refuse that lies in mounds all over the place. Authorities and the public are equally to blame for this mess. The general public has no civic sense and the authorities are understaffed; do not have the proper equipment and are not motivated enough for various reasons.

Now and again we read that companies from China or Turkey have been given the task of cleaning up our waste - that is so embarrassing and shameful -- but where they are assigned is not known (if the news is correct) as the results are not evident anywhere. Yes, our main roads are neat and clean but go into any side lane or market place and the heaps of garbage are enough to make you wonder why people who espouse a religion that instructs them to keep themselves and their surroundings clean cannot manage to do so.

The garbage heap in the picture is the eyesore of reasonably neat and clean locality and over the years the area taken up by it has stretched and become bigger and wider as more waste material is thrown on the piles that already exist. The Cantonment Board personnel do come and clear the place two or three times a week but their vehicles can only carry a certain amount and the rest is left to rot and fester, spreading a foul smell and disease carrying germs. Just imagine the fate of the young boys and children who sort through the heap to find recyclable items! Also, while they may be doing a good job in this respect, in the process they empty the contents of bags which contain refuse, thus allowing the bags and bits of paper to fly all over creating more of a mess.

Instead of only concentrating on constructing major roads and highways, the government needs to sort out this problem on an emergency basis. Look at the state in which the crowded localities of all cities find themselves in after the rain because of drains that have been clogged with refuse. Tackling the garbage problem will have a ‘trickle down’ affect as a cleaner environment will definitely see that fewer people are visiting hospitals with diseases that garbage spreads.