Girls top in all three groups of HSSC exams of RBISE

Rawalpindi: The girls once again proving their metal in intelligence overhauled the boy students in the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) Examination conducted by Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (RBISE) in April, this year.

According to the results announced by RBISE the girls topped in all three groups and the boys remained far behind thus failing to achieve top slots in the HSSC annual examination.

Nimra Riaz (roll no. 740893) of Steps College for Girls, Satellite Town, Rawalpindi clinched the overall first position among girls and boys in General Science Group by securing 1024 total marks.

The second overall top position was grabbed by Areeba Nasir (roll no. 741416) belonging to Punjab College for Women, Satellite Town, Rawalpindi by getting 1018 marks. While Safina Almas (roll no. 709582) of Punjab College for Women, Talagang, Chakwal got 1004 marks to remain third among boys and girls in the examination. She also belonged to General Science Group.

In Commerce Group Sidra Jabeen (roll no. 732208) of Punjab College for Women, Satellite Town, Rawalpindi achieved 962 marks to grab first position. She was followed by Bisma Khan (roll no. 741405) of Punjab College for Women, Satellite Town, Rawalpindi got second position by securing 951 marks, while Amna Tahir (roll no. 742481) of Punjab College for Women, Main G.T. Road , Gujar Khan, achieved 944 marks and remained third.

In Humanities Group Huma Uroos (roll no. 764465) of Government College for Women, Gujar Khan, topped after getting 963 marks. Ansa Bibi (roll no. 701096) of Fateh Jhang, got second position in this group by obtaining 921 marks. Memoona Zafar (roll no. 731494) of Dukhtran Islam College for Women, Murree, got 919 marks and remained third.

Childhood obesity

About a third of people aged two to 19 are considered overweight or obese, the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) says.

And the negative health effects of packing too many pounds may carry well beyond childhood, the academy warns. Examples include: sleep apnea, asthma and psychological problems. So what can parents do? Here’s what the AAOS recommends:

* Keep kids active for at least 35 minutes per day.

* Be a role model. Don’t expect your child to exercise while you’re camped in front of the television.

* Include exercise in the entire family’s daily routine. Promote active chores, such as raking leaves, painting or walking the dog.

* Limit video games to those that require kids to dance, hop, “play a sport” or move in some way.

— HealthDay News