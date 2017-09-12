IGP directs to complete pension documents of retiring police employees at the earliest

Islamabad :Inspector General of Police Islamabad Muhammad Khalid Khattak has directed to complete pension documents of all police employees at earliest who are going to be retired within next one year.

He made these directions in a meeting held to review the welfare steps being taken for employees of Islamabad police. The meeting was attended by senior police officials of Islamabad and staff of other relevant departments.

The IGP said that pension documents of those getting retired from Islamabad police force within one- year should be completed as per government rules so that they may not face any difficulty at the time of their retirement.

He also directed to arrange a farewell ceremony for the outgoing employees so that they may end their services in a dignified and memorable manner. He said that ceremonies should be arranged at divisional level for those employees who are promoted to the next rank at the time of their retirement.

The IGP said that senior police officials would pin the badges to them as orders have been issued to all offices and divisions in this regard. Islamabad police chief hoped that such steps would not only boost the morale of the employees but respect of the department will also increase. He said that all efforts would be made for the welfare of police employees including their health and other issues. Khalid Khattak also directed police officials to behave decently with their subordinates and take care of their welfare.