More transfers notified in Sindh police

Armed with transfers and postings authority conferred upon him by a historic Sindh High Court verdict issued four days ago, Sindh Police chief AD Khowaja on Monday announced a reshuffle of more police officers, a day after he made several changes at the force’s Deputy Inspector General (DIG) and Senior Superintendents of Police (SSP) level.

The notifications said that in pursuance of the paragraph 96(c) of the SHC judgment, Additional IG Ghulam Qadir Thebo, an officer of Police Service of Pakistan (BS-21) awaiting posting, had been appointed with immediate effect and until further orders as the province’s Additional IG Traffic, against an existing vacancy.

As per the notification, SSP Sheeraz Nazeer, an officer of BS-19, personal staff officer (PSO) to home minister, has been transferred and posted with immediate effect and until further orders as SP District Kamber, Shandadkot, in place of SP Sajid Amir Suddozai, who has been transferred and posted as SP District Larkana, against an existing vacancy.

Apart from that, DIG Aamir Farooqi, an officer of BS 20, DIG Counter-Terrorism Department, has been allowed to hold the charge of the post of DIG Rapid Response Force, in addition to his own duties, since Dr Muhammad Amin Yousufzai, an officer of BS-20, has been sent for a National Managemet Course (NMC).

Dr Aftab Ahmed Pathan, an officer of BS-21, Additional Inspector General of Police, had been allowed to hold the charge of the post of Additional IG Crime Branch, in addition to his own duties.

Dr Amir Ahmed Shaikh, an officer of BS-20, DIG Technical and Training, has also been allowed to hold the charge of the post of DIG Training, in addition to his own duties. DIG Sultan Ali Khowaja, presently servicing as DIG East Range Karachi, has been allowed to hold the charge of the post of DIG Information Technology (IT), in addition to his own duties.