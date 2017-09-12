Much needs to be done to keep own house in order: Ahsan

KARACHI: Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal said on Monday that the country was facing many challenges and a lot would have to be done to keep own house in order.

He said he completely agreed with the foreign minister's stand in this regard. “The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government is strongly committed to efficient implementation of National Action Plan (NAP),” said Ahsan Iqbal.

Talking to the media after offering fateha and laying a floral wreath at the Mazar-e-Quaid-i-Azam, he said that NAP had emerged as an efficient tool to help eliminate sectarianism and bigotry in the country. "We in close coordination with provincial governments have managed to bring under control law and order situation across the country," he said.

The minister, however, said that country was presently exposed to several other extremely serious challenges and that all measures were being adopted to counter these. In reply to a question about Ansarul Sharia and the reported rise in the interest of local youth in proscribed organisations, Ahsan Iqbal said that collective approach was underway to address the situation.

“The Higher Education Commission (HEC-Pakistan) and other institutions of higher education are on board with equal attention towards revision in educational curriculum of secondary and higher school levels,” he said.

“Ministry of Interior along with other relevant ministries is said to be presently in process of holding youth conference in Islamabad very soon,” he said.

“This process will be followed across the country to help start a culture of knowledge-based capacity building and leadership skills among the young participants,” he said. In particular context of Karachi, he said Pakistan Rangers-Sindh and provincial as well as federal governments had through a unified approach restored normalcy and consequently the public confidence.

“There is a marked improvement in the situation with significant decline in the crime rate and incidence of terrorism," he said.

Reiterating that the country has registered a marked improvement in almost all spheres of life, he said 10,000MW of electricity had been added to the national grid in the past four years enabling many of the closed industrial units to resume at least one to two shifts. This, he said had direct bearing on national economy with trickle down impact on the lives of the people in general. International cricket matches along with other sports activities were said to be a manifestation of the prudent policies adopted by the present government.