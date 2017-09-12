LHC issues notices on petitions against Kulsoom’s candidature

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday issued notices to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and Pakistan Muslim League-N’s candidate Begum Kulsoom Nawaz to submit replies in petitions against the decisions of returning officer and election tribunal regarding acceptance of her nomination papers for by-election in NA-120.

A full bench, headed by Justice Aminuddin Khan, comprising Justice Ibadur Rehman Lodhi and Justice Shahid Jamil Khan, passed the order for Sept 13. It was the maiden hearing of a three-member bench, constituted after two full benches dissolved last week.

The bench also directed the NA-120 returning officer to produce complete record of his decision on the objections, raised against the candidature of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz. The bench also directed the registrar office to submit record of the decision by the election tribunal on the next hearing.

PPP candidate Faisal Mir, PAT’s counsel Ishtiaq Chaudhry and the Milli Muslim League had challenged the candidature of Begum Kulsoom for the upcoming by-election, to be held on Sept 17. The bench observed that the petitions would be decided before the by-election.

Zafar Hussain Ahmad, counsel for Faisal Mir, contended that the returning officer and the election tribunal brushed aside their objections and accepted the nomination papers. He said the detailed objections raised about the candidature were totally ignored. He alleged that the declaration, filed by Begum Kulsoom regarding her and her spouse’s assets were entirely false and misleading. He said the order of the election tribunal was also not in accordance with the law.

The petitioners said that Kulsoom Nawaz concealed her assets and income in the nomination papers. He said Begum Kulsoom showed herself a dependent of her husband Nawaz Sharif, though she was shareholder of many companies.

He alleged that Begum Kulsoom also failed to disclose an agreement and salary for a UAE Iqama (work permit) attached with her nomination papers. He said the work permit showed that Begum Kulsoom was a dual national and as such was not eligible to contest the election.

He said that after the Panama Papers verdict by the Supreme Court, it was necessary for Begum Kulsoom to disclose her salary as her assets. He submitted that a case was also lodged against Begum Kulsoom in year 2000, but she did not mention it in her nomination papers.

He alleged that Begum Kulsoom was also a defaulter of agriculture income tax, and also concealed details of her Murree residence. He asserted that Begum Kulsoom could not contest election on the ticket of PML-N, claiming that registration of the party stands cancelled since disqualification of its head, Nawaz Sharif.

He said Begum Kulsoom, in her nomination papers, showed herself as a housewife, but she was a shareholder of many companies. He requested to set aside the decision of the RO officer and reject nomination of Kulsoom Nawaz.