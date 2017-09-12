Escape bid foiled as ASP man arrested near airport

A suspect said to be associated with the Jamaat Ansar-ul-Shariah Pakistan (ASP) was arrested along with a companion by security agencies near the Karachi airport on Monday.

Officials identified the arrested ASP member as Abu Sualeh and said he was a close aide of Abdul Kareem Sarosh Siddiqui, the ASP’s central leader who has been in hiding since law enforcers’ raid in Kaneez Fatima Society on September 4.

It was said that Abu Sualeh was involved in target killings of policemen in Karachi and was trying to flee the city to evade arrest. Sualeh and his unidentified companion had been shifted to an undisclosed location.

When Gadap Town SP Chaudhry Saifullah was contacted for confirmation and details of the arrest, the officer expressed ignorance and said he was out of the city on leave. Airport police’s SHO Faisal Lateef said he came to know of the operation through the electronic media and claimed he had no idea about the arrests.