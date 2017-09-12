Govt bears no hard feelings towards IGP, claims Murad

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday negated claims of there being any contention between the provincial government and the province's Inspector General of Police (IGP), AD Khowaja.

Murad’s statement came during a media talk held following his and other public representatives’ visit to the Quaid-e-Azam’s mausoleum on his 69th death anniversary observed on Monday.

The IGP was told to continue serving as the provincial police chief by the Sindh High Court this past week, after the provincial government had tried to remove him from the post in a controversial manner in December last year.

Acknowledging the court’s authority, the chief minister observed that only the court had the power to pass a verdict on the matter. He stated that issues of administration exist in every department and such matters were not a new phenomenon.

Paying homage to the founder of the nation, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, CM Shah advised the country’s leaders to work with sincerity of purpose if they were to ever achieve Jinnah’s vision for Pakistan.

Governor’s media talk

Sindh Governor Mohammed Zubair also addressed the media during the visit to the Quaid's mausoleum. He said the day held historic significance, and that on this day he would like to wish for Pakistan to live up to Jinnah’s vision. He said that the Quaid departed for his heavenly abode 69 years ago on this very day, but his teachings, vision and principles are still there for us to learn from.

“These principles are guidelines for every difficulty the country goes through, welfare of Pakistan’s people, national solidarity, integrity and prosperity,” he observed. The governor said that Muslims of the sub continent under the devoted, dedicated and unblemished struggle of Quaid-e-Azam acquired a separate homeland for themselves, where every citizen has equal rights and is not discriminated against religion, caste or creed.

“This day teaches us the lesson of hard work that was our great leader’s motto. Hard work can guide a country towards the path of accelerated development and prosperity.” Zubair stated. The Sindh governor called for national unity and consensus among people ward off internal and external threats and challenges.

Economic stability is crucial for every country to progress, said Zubair, adding that difference of opinion should not be at the cost of national progress and prosperity. Among the attendees was also Sindh Rangers Director General Major General Mohammad Saeed. The officials laid a floral wreath at the Quaid’s grave and offered a prayer.