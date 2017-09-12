Daraz brings industry together

KARACHI: Daraz.pk presents “The Great Online Shopping Mela” a statement said on Monday. GOSM is about bringing people, technology and shopping together in one exciting, multilayered event! Par the course for the ecommerce leader, Daraz is not only assembling exciting deals, flash sales and discounts up to 67 percent for GOSM, it’s going all the way in integrating the event in partnership with GroupM, it added.

The Great Online Shopping Mela will break new ground in digital advertising and ecommerce and is expected to generate significant buzz both online with great surprises expected from event sponsors the likes of Unilever, Nestle, L’oreal, Pepsi, Chevron, WB Hemani and more, the statement said.

Joining the event is also an ensemble of digital partners, including Careem, Foodpanda, PakWheels, Jovago, Pink Paxi, Find My Doctor and Pizza Hut, it added.