Tue September 12, 2017
Business

September 12, 2017

Ufone’s internship programme ends

KARACHI: Ufone celebrated the successful conclusion of its flagship summer internship programme in Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi, a statement said on Monday.

Following campus recruitment drives across partner universities where more than 1,300 students were evaluated, 41 students were shortlisted after a competitive round of tests and interviews ensuring the highest level of merit and transparency,’ it added. These students represented top universities across Pakistan.

 

