Ufone’s internship programme ends

Print Story
X
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Ufone celebrated the successful conclusion of its flagship summer internship programme in Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi, a statement said on Monday.
Following campus recruitment drives across partner universities where more than 1,300 students were evaluated, 41 students were shortlisted after a competitive round of tests and interviews ensuring the highest level of merit and transparency,’ it added. These students represented top universities across Pakistan.
Comments