PTI using ECP as arena for four years: CEC

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had been using the electoral body as an arena.

The ECP five-member bench, headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sardar Muhammad Raza, passed an order issuing a final ultimatum to the PTI to either submit details of their finances by Sept 18 or all the evidence submitted by the petitioner Akbar S Babar in the foreign funding case would be accepted for final judgment.

The order came after the PTI yet again failed to produce long-sought financial records despite repeated commitments before the ECP. When the case resumed on Monday, a junior PTI lawyer demanded adjournment citing the order of the single bench of the IHC, which had passed an order for PTI to submit accounts before the ECP within two weeks.

The CEC repeatedly complained about PTI delay in submitting accounts before the ECP. He said after almost 3 to 4 years of dillydallying, there was a growing perception of ‘something wrong’ in the PTI accounts. He said the commission could no longer delay proceedings nor accept the shifting PTI stance anymore.

The petitioner’s lawyer, Syed Ahmed Hasan, informed the ECP that the document submitted by the PTI in the Supreme Court of Pakistan did not include sources of funding and details from Canada, UK, Middle East, and Europe. He said he intended to submit details of all the missing evidence regarding sources of funds that the PTI had failed to divulge before the ECP. He said the ECP order of April 1, 2015 was clear that after scrutiny of PTI audit reports, neither sources nor details of funds received from abroad were divulged by the PTI before the ECP. This was a grave violation of law as specified in the Political Parties Order 2002.

After reserving judgment on PTI’s noncompliance to produce financial records, a short order was announced that stated that the PTI must submit its financial record by September 18 or evidence submitted by the petitioner Babar would be accepted and judgment announced.

Talking to the media outside the ECP, the petitioner and former Central Vice President of PTI Babar said that the so-called record submitted by PTI before the Supreme Court of Pakistan in a similar case was incomplete and mostly fake. “It does not provide a single bank statement, money trail, or details of money collected and transferred to Pakistan from the UK, Middle East, Europe, Canada or Australia.” He said he was willing to appear before the Supreme Court of Pakistan to share evidence concealed from the Supreme Court of Pakistan by PTI.

The ECP had also issued a show cause notice to Imran Khan over issuing a statement against the electoral body: the commission had accused Imran Khan of ‘lowering the authority of the commission and bringing it into disrepute and disrespect and to interfere with, obstruct, interrupt and prejudice the process of law and the due course of proceedings, and scandalising the Commission.’

Meanwhile, ECP expressed extreme displeasure over the non-provision of reply from the Ministry of Interior regarding the legal status of Milli Muslim League (MML) and asked it to do the needful by September 25.