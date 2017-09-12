Resources must be diverted to achieve SDGs

KARACHI: Resources should be diverted to achieve Sustainability Development Goals (SDGs) and the public and private sectors both cannot abdicate their responsibility in the pursuit of maximising profits and shareholder wealth via short term solutions.

This was the crux of the roundtable held by Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), Centre of Excellence for Responsible Business (CERB) and UNCTAD last week, where a group of 30 business leaders was invited to the offices of the Pakistan Business Council (PBC).

It was agreed that considerable work needed to be done to educate shareholders, especially institutional shareholders and to put in incentives rather than legislation to persuade the private sector to adopt the Sustainability Development Goals.

Participants said the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan should be asked to dedicate resources to capacity building on Sustainability Development Goals adoption and reporting.

They also suggested setting shared targets at the country, provincial, city, industrial, and corporate levels.

ACCA head of sustainability Jimmy Greer said, “Business and finance leaders’ drive to identify and engage with the barriers to mainstreaming the Sustainability Development Goals in Pakistan demonstrates their recognition of the 2030 Agenda’s potential for true economic transformation.”

CERB executive director Fuad Hashmi said, “CERB had identified 7 UN Sustainability Development Goals that they considered necessary for adoption by most Pakistan businesses.

CERB had conducted a baseline survey in April 2017 on Gender Diversity in the Business Sector in Pakistan which illustrated how far organisations were off track on Sustainability Development Goal 5 Gender Equality.”

CERB recommended actions in this area including measuring the pay gap, developing pipeline, equity in promotions and working on better retention especially post marriage, he said.

ACCA Regional Head of Policy Arif Masud Mirza said, “ACCA’s report on developing a reporting framework on Sustainability Development Goals will be released in November 2017 this will provide both ACCA and CERB with further opportunity to go back to stakeholders with interventions that help to deliver some of the gaps identified above.”

He said that more partners would be needed to resource such efforts and take ownership of creating an enabling environment for SDGs adoption.

UNCTAD Corporate Governance senior programme manager Cristina Martinez de Silva said, “While SDG’s target 12.6 encourages companies to integrate sustainability information into their reporting cycle, core reporting indicators are fundamental to establishing criteria for what constitutes a sustainability report both in developed and developing economies. This meeting, therefore, provides valuable insight for this work in progress.”