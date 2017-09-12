Cotton improves

Karachi

Cotton trade further increased at the Karachi Cotton Exchange on Monday, while spot rates rose Rs50/maund.

The spot rates increased to Rs6,150/maund (37.324kg) and Rs6,591/40kg. Ex-Karachi rates also increased to Rs6,295/maund and Rs6,746/40kg after an addition of Rs145 and Rs155 as upcountry expenses, respectively. An analyst said though arrivals increased in the market, higher demand by spinners resulted in an increase in the spot rate. “Storms have affected the cotton crop in Texas, US, which has changed cotton outlook of the world and prices increased,” he added. A total of 23 transactions were recorded of around 28,000 bales at a price of Rs6,050 to Rs6,325/maund. Transactions were recorded from Mirpurkhas, Sangahar, Shahdadpur, Tando Adam, Nawabshah, Hyderabad, andHala in Sindh and Burewala, Haroonabad, Vehari, Mian Channu, Chistian, Khanewal, Hasilpur, and Rajanpur in Punjab.