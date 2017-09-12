Dollar stabilises

Hot Now

TOKYO/SINGAPORE: The dollar edged higher on Monday, pulling away from last week´s lows against its major rivals after North Korea marked the anniversary of its founding without resorting to any further missile or nuclear tests.

Instead North Korea observed the 69th anniversary of its founding on Saturday with a celebration honouring the scientists behind the massive nuclear test it conducted last week. The dollar added 0.5 percent against its perceived safe-haven Japanese counterpart to 108.42 yen, moving away from a 10-month nadir of 107.32 yen touched on Friday.

The yen tends to benefit during times of economic and political uncertainty due to Japan´s net creditor nation status. Relief over the lack of further provocative action by North Korea has led to short-covering in the dollar, said a trader for a Japanese bank in Singapore. “I think this shows that the market had been a bit panicky on Friday, on fears over weekend risks,” the trader said.

The dollar index, which tracks the U.S. unit against a basket of six major currencies, was 0.2 percent higher at 91.522 , after skidding to a 2-1/2 year low of 91.011 on Friday. —