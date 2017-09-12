Tue September 12, 2017
Business

R
Reuters
September 12, 2017

Palm oil rises

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures climbed in Monday´s morning session on expectations of supportive production and inventory data from a key industry body, traders said.

The benchmark palm oil contract for November delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 0.65 percent to 2,780 ringgit ($662.22) by the midday break.

Trading volumes stood at 17,242 lots of 25 tonnes each. A Kuala Lumpur-based futures trader said the market was watching industry data estimates closely, and expected actual figures to be positive for palm prices.

“Looks like market has positive expectations, given a lower production but high inventory numbers forecast,” the trader said. —

