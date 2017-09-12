Rupee stable

Print Story
The rupee remained steady against the dollar in the interbank market on Monday due to lacklustre activity, dealers said. The rupee closed flat at 104.40 against the greenback. Dealers said the local currency witnessed little fluctuation on soft dollar demand from the market. In the open market, the rupee was quoted stronger at 105.70/105.90 against the dollar.
