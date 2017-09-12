Tue September 12, 2017
Business

September 12, 2017

Rupee stable

The rupee remained steady against the dollar in the interbank market on Monday due to lacklustre activity, dealers said. The rupee closed flat at 104.40 against the greenback. Dealers said the local currency witnessed little fluctuation on soft dollar demand from the market. In the open market, the rupee was quoted stronger at 105.70/105.90 against the dollar.

