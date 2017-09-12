Pakistan stocks close down in thin trade

Stocks fell on Monday as risk-shy investor stayed on sideline in a lackluster trade and corporates’ quarterly earning also failed to meet expectations, dealers said.

Maaz Mulla, an analyst at JS Research, said there wasn’t much exchange in the market even though many value stocks including APL, POL and ATRL announced their financial results. “Apparently, no positive fundamental trigger is expected in the market. We recommend investors to stay cautious,” Mulla said.

Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-Share Index lost 274.19 points or 0.66 percent to close at 41,126.83 points compared to a finish of 41,401.02 points in the last session. The highest level of the day was recorded at 41,553.45 points, while the lowest at 41,062 points. The KSE-30 Index too shed 142.77 points or 0.68 percent to close at 20,963.10 points against 21,105.87 points last week.

Turnover dropped by 46 million shares to 94.94 million from 140 million shares, whereas trading value decreased to Rs5.55 billion from Rs8.44 billion, while market capital narrowed to Rs8.63 trillion from Rs8.69 trillion. Out of 374 active companies, 93 closed in green, 259 in red, while 22 remained unchanged.

The market got off to a positive start as Habib Bank Limited (HBL), up 5.0 percent, opened at its upper circuit after the news that it paid off its penalty of US$225 million through foreign loans. However, United Bank Limited (UBL), down 3.6 percent, turned out to be the biggest contributor to the day’s losses after reports about an aggressive foreign seller started doing rounds of the market. On results front, Pakistan Oilfields Limited, down 3.1 percent, closed lower after posting earnings and payout below consensus, while Attock Cement, up 0.4 percent, closed little changed after posting earnings in-line with street estimates.

According to a post market report by Elixir Securities, the wider market witnessed lackluster participation with just fewer than 100 million shares exchanging hands on KSE All Share Index. “Stocks opened and traded in positive territory for a brief period but afterwards saw steady decline amid lack of positive triggers and serious buyers on screen,” the report said.

“With chartists seeing strong support at 41,000 level, we expect the market to consolidate and trade range-bound with KSE-100 Index hovering in a range of 400-500 points in the near term,” it added.

The highest increase was recorded in the shares of Khyber Tobacco, rising by Rs22.98 to Rs892.95 per share, followed by ICI Pakistan, which increased by Rs21.11 to Rs896.17/share. Major decline was noted in shares of Colgate Palmolive XD, which fell by Rs99 to Rs2,300/share, followed by Bhanero Textile that decreased by Rs40.61 to Rs771.64/share. Moreover, significant turnover was recorded in stocks of TRG Pak Ltd, Jahangir Siddiqui Co, Azgard Nine, Aisha Steel Mill, Bank of Punjab, Attock Refinery, Engro Polymer, Power Cement, Pak Elektron XD, and Chakwal Spinning.

The TRG Pak Ltd remained the volume leader with 11.11 million shares with a decrease of Rs1.71 to Rs38.09/share. It was followed by Jahangir Siddiqui Co with 7.35 million shares with an increase of Rs2.04 to Rs22.01/share. Shares’ turnover in the future contracts fell to 39.20 million shares from 52.56 million shares traded in the previous session.