Egyptian, Afghan onion gluts local market after price hike

KARACHI: Commodities traders have resorted to importing onion from Egypt and Afghanistan following a sharp spike in the wholesale and retail prices of the edible bulb, which is deemed an essential ingredient of most sub-continental recipes, industry officials said on Monday.

“Around 20 to 30 containers of Egyptian onion have landed at Karachi port on Friday. The commodity is also coming from Kabul, but in a small quantity,” said Haji Shah Jahan, an onion trader and the leader of Falahi Anjuman of New Fruit and Vegetable Market. “

During the Eid holidays, onion, which usually sells for around Rs30/kg, hit Rs100/kg in the retail market. “Prices shot up to an alarming level due to the shortfall of production in Balochistan,” said a stakeholder, while commenting on the recent market trends.

The top quality onion, which trades at Rs2,500 to Rs2,600/40kg, reached Rs3,600 a few days back, whereas its lower quality was available at Rs1,800/40 kg in the wholesale market. On the other hand, last year, first-grade onion traded at around Rs300-Rs400/40kg, while second-grade onion was sold at Rs80 to Rs100/40kg. This year, around 30 percent growers took the risk of cultivating the crop, even then the shortage in Balochistan alone reached as high as 70 percent. “The situation will improve in a couple of months when harvesting starts in Sindh,” a trader informed The News. Onion is produced across Pakistan; however, the harvesting periods differ. Sindh crop starts in November and continues till March, whereas in Punjab it lasts for two months (April and May). Onion is available in the markets of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from May to July, while Balochistan, being the second largest onion producer after Sindh, cultivates it from July through October.

“The biggest contributor to the shortfall was a huge decline in Balochistan’s production,” said Shah Jahan. It must be noted that Balochistan produced a bumper crop last year, but extremely low prices forced farmers to either burn their onions or feed them to their animals.

Shah Jahan said that farmers used to get advances from traders but since they made no or very little profit last year they did not grow onions this year. “Growers in Pakistan have no facilities to stock the crop even for six months, whereas Indian farmers can store the commodity for up to six months,” he added. Last year, he further said, there was no demand of onion in the international market either, as India was also in surplus. “The government does not give any subsidy on onion crop here,” the trade body leader said.

Pakistan’s total consumption of onion is around 2.5 million tons per annum while last year production reached 3.2 million tons. Countries like India, China, Egypt, Afghanistan, and Turkey are also major onion producers.

Currently, prices are also high in India where onion is available for INR50 (PKR80) in the wholesale market. “India might also go for import this year,” another trader said.