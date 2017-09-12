NRL annual profit rises to Rs8.046bln

Net income of National Refinery Limited (NRL) slightly rose 4.6 percent to Rs8.046 billion for the year ended June 30, 2017, translating into earnings per share (EPS) of Rs100.61, a bourse filing said on Monday.

NRL’s recorded a profit of Rs7.69 billion with EPS of Rs96.14 during the preceding financial year, said a notice to Pakistan Stock Exchange. The refinery’s revenue increased 6.6 percent to Rs150.63 billion in FY2017, said the notice.

Annual net sales rose 14.6 percent from Rs93.78 billion. National Refinery Limited’s distribution cost escalated to Rs734.79 million in FY2017 from Rs685.64 million in FY2016. Administrative expenses also increased to Rs841.19 million from Rs752.54 million.

The company’s finance cost, however, fell to Rs182.53 million in FY2017 from Rs275.53 million in FY2016.

Attock Cement profit up 4.98 percent

Attock Cement Pakistan Limited (ACPL) on Monday said it earned a profit of Rs3.034 billion for the year ended June 30, 2017, showing a growth of 4.98 percent as compared to Rs2.89 billion recorded during the same period last year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for the outgoing year stood at Rs26.49 as against EPS of Rs25.24 in the previous year, the company said in a statement to Pakistan Stock Exchange. The company also announced a final cash dividend of Rs13.5/share along with the corporate announcement.

The earnings came in line with the market expectations, as the stock price surged 0.5 percent at the local bourse.

ACPL’s sales revenues surged 5.87 percent in FY17 to Rs14.735 billion as compared to Rs13.918 billion in FY16.

“Revenues of ACPL posted improvement mainly on the back of improvement in off-take and sustaining cement prices in the south region,” said Faizan Ahmed at JS Global Capital. The company’s other income; however, declined to Rs236.632 million in the outgoing FY17 as against the income of Rs341.095 million during the previous year.

APL yearly profit surges 38pc

Net income of Attock Petroleum Limited (APL) surged 38 percent to Rs5.29 billion for the year ended June 30, 2017, translating into earnings per share (EPS) of Rs63.89, a bourse filing said on Monday.

APL registered a profit of Rs3.83 billion with an EPS of Rs46.16 during the preceding fiscal year, said a notice to Pakistan Stock Exchange.

The company announced a final cash dividend of Rs27.50 per share for the year ended June 30. This is in addition to interim dividend already paid at Rs15/share.

The oil marketing company recorded sales of Rs138.66 billion during the financial year 2016/17 after the deduction of sales tax. The revenue amounted to Rs109.23 billion in the preceding financial year. Cost of products sold escalated to Rs131.33 billion in FY2017 from Rs103.49 billion in FY2016.