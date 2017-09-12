POL earns profit of Rs11.905bln

KARACHI: Pakistan Oilfields Limited (POL) net profit remained at Rs11.905 billion for the year ended June 30, 2017, 17.6 percent higher than Rs10.121 billion recorded during the same period last year, it said on Monday.

The earnings per share (EPS) for the outgoing year stood at Rs50.23 as against EPS of Rs42.65 last year. “The earnings were lower than estimates, which is primarily attributable to lower-than-estimated top-line and higher-than-expected exploration cost,” Sharoon Ahmad said in a report issued by Elixir Securities.

The company’s share sheds 3.11 percent at the local bourse on Monday. The company also announced a final cash dividend of Rs25/share, which is in addition to the interim dividend of Rs15/share already paid to the shareholders.

Pakistan Oilfields Limited’s net sales revenues surged 9.16 percent in FY17 to Rs27.899 billion as compared to Rs25.556 billion in FY16. Sales are up led by both higher prices and production growth,” said Shahbaz Ashraf at Arif Habib Limited.