Trade deficit widens to $6.29 billion in July-August

KARACHI: The country’s trade deficit widened 33.52 percent to $6.29 billion in the first two months of the current fiscal year as growing imports damped the impact of revival in exports, official data showed on Monday.

Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) data showed that trade deficit amounted to $4.71 billion in the same period a year earlier. In July-August, exports increased 11.8 percent to $3.49 billion. Exports sector fetched $3.13 billion during the same period a year earlier.

In January, government announced a series of incentives, comprising of rebates and tax credit, for the export sector to encourage exports. The package, worth Rs180 billion, conditioned the incentives with increase in exports till the end of the current fiscal year.

Besides, the government also disbursed billions of rupees in stuck refunds to the exporters, relieving them of liquidity crunch. Imports also rose 24.6 percent to $9.79 billion in the July-August period of the current fiscal year.

The country’s reliance on machinery imports are growing due to infrastructure uplifts, while energy projects are integral component of the development schemes. Government official said the country’s electricity shortfall, which stood at more than 5,000 megawatts sometime ago, has been cut to zero.

In August, trade deficit rose 6.84 percent month-on-month to $3.42 billion. The deficit, however, sharply widened 29.2 percent year-on-year. Exports increased 26.85 percent month-on-month and rose 25.17 percent year-on-year to $2.07 billion in August.

Exports amounted to $1.63 billion in July and $1.65 billion in August 2016, revealed the PBS data. Imports, however, also rose 13.59 percent month-on-month and 27.63 percent year-on-year to $5.49 billion in August.

PBS data further showed that exports of services soared 15.32 percent year-on-year to $403.7 million in July. Services imports also increased 28.6 percent to $893.1 million in July over the same month a year earlier. Services exports, however, fell 8.52 percent month-on-month, while imports of services edged down 2.17 percent in July over June.