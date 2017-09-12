The Rohingya issue

That Muslim nations and other world power haven’t taken any steps to come forward and give a helping hand to the suffering Rohingya tells a lot about humanity. Situation in Myanmar is deteriorating day by day and dozens of Muslims are being brutally killed on a daily basis. The atrocities of Myanmar government forces against the Muslim-minority community which has been living in the region for centuries are not hidden from anyone anymore.

The silence of the international community over the heinous crime is making the matters even worse. Why has not a single country done anything regarding this situation? Are all rules made against Muslims? Is the plight of the Rohingya invisible to the entire world? The Nobel laureate, Aung San Suu Kyi, has done nothing to stop the violence. The Burmese politician should return her peace prize, if she prefers remain silent over this serious issue.

Iqrash Ahmed Alvi (Karachi)