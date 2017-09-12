No development

People in rural areas of Sindh are living in extreme poverty. That there is no proper infrastructure in the region hints at the negligence of the provincial government. It seems that our politicians and rulers give priority to personal benefits over development of a region. Funds allocated for the development of the region are misappropriated by high-ups. The vast majority of the people living in these rural areas are farmers. They cultivate land to produce a variety of crops, but make no profit at all. The money that they earn is spent to clear dues on old loans and to pay rent to the landlords.

Although these people are eligible to vote, they cannot go against the will of their landlords. Therefore, they end up voting for the same people who have done nothing for the development of the region in the past and who will certainly not do anything in the future. These areas need a revolution. They need a strong leadership like the Quaid’s. They need someone who will uplift their social status and who will not exploit them for his own benefits. It can be hoped that the people living in rural areas of Sindh will someday see the dawn of the new day.

Hashim Abro (Islamabad)