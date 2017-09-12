Ignored by the world

It has been observed on several occasions that Pakistan is clearly lacking a coherent foreign policy. For the past few years, the country was without a foreign minister. Today, the world is changing its dimensions at a fast pace. From Kashmir to Myanmar, the Middle East to Central Asia and Europe to America, the world is experiencing enormous changes. Russia and China are seemingly establishing new block to counter the US. Under the prevailing situations, it is important for Pakistan to safeguard its own interests.

It is no myth that despite several sacrifices the country has made in the war on terror, its role is hardly appreciated and its sacrifices are barely acknowledged – in fact many countries consider Pakistan a safe haven for terrorists. All of this is a result of a weak foreign policy. The government should take the matter seriously and should come up with an effective foreign policy to deal with foreign affairs in an efficient manner.

Adeel Ahmad Sattar (Peshawar)