Mon September 11, 2017
September 11, 2017

‘India will get aggressive response at LoC’

RAWALPINDI: Corps Commander Rawalpindi Lieutenant General Nadeem Raza has reiterated resolve to respond aggressively and effectively to any Indian miscalculation or misadventure along the Line of Control (LoC). He expressed this resolve while visiting Battal and Dawarandi sectors along the LoC on Sunday. The corps commander appreciated high morale of the troops and effective response to Indian ceasefire violations to protect innocent civilians from Indian shelling.

