Mon September 11, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Top Story

O
ONLINE
September 11, 2017

Share

Advertisement

69th death anniversary of Quaid-i-Azam today

69th death anniversary of Quaid-i-Azam today

ISLAMABAD: The 69th death anniversary of Father of the Nation Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah will be observed today (Monday) with due solemnity across the country. Quran Khawani and Fateha will be held at the Quaid’s Mazar while people of various walks of life will visit the mausoleum to lay floral wreath and offer Fateha. 

In connection with the death anniversary of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah special programmes would be broadcast and telecast on different TV channels and radio stations.  Radio Pakistan will also bring on-air special programmes to pay homage to Father of the Nation.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement