69th death anniversary of Quaid-i-Azam today

ISLAMABAD: The 69th death anniversary of Father of the Nation Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah will be observed today (Monday) with due solemnity across the country. Quran Khawani and Fateha will be held at the Quaid’s Mazar while people of various walks of life will visit the mausoleum to lay floral wreath and offer Fateha.

In connection with the death anniversary of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah special programmes would be broadcast and telecast on different TV channels and radio stations. Radio Pakistan will also bring on-air special programmes to pay homage to Father of the Nation.