OIC urges Myanmar govt to stop excesses against Rohingyas

ASTANA: The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Sunday urged the Myanmar government to stop excesses against the Rohingya Muslims and give them citizenship of their country.

The OIC members took this stance in a meeting of heads of state and government of member states held exclusively to discuss the current situation of Muslim Rohingya community on the sidelines of the first OIC summit on science and technology.

The conference was an initiative of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.The meeting expressed grave concern over systematic brutal acts perpetrated by security forces, forcing 270,000 Muslims to migrate to Bangladesh besides burning their houses and worship places.

The OIC members urged the Myanmar government to take measures to immediately halt the dispersion and discriminatory practices against the Rohingya Muslims and attempts to obliterate their Islamic culture.

The leaders urged the Myanmar government to take urgent measures for sustainable return of Rohingya refugees and internally and externally displaced population.It also called the members to join the efforts of international community towards lifting all restrictions on freedom of the movement in the Rakhine state.

The OIC leaders expressed serious concerns over the huge influx towards Bangladesh and its humanitarian and security consequences for the host country and lauded Bangladesh’s assistance and humanitarian aid to the refugees.

It also demanded that the Myanmar government allow the United Nations Human Rights Council’s fact finding mission to investigate violations of human rights laws and bring the perpetrators to justice.

The OIC asked the Myanmar government to eliminate root cause including denial of citizenship based on the 1982 Citizenship Act which led to statelessness and denial of rights to Rohingyas.