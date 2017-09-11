Mon September 11, 2017
September 11, 2017

Dr Asim leaves for London

KARACHI: PPP leader Dr Asim Hussain on Sunday left for London for medical treatment after removal of his name from the Exit Control List (ECL).

The Supreme Court (SC) had invalidated the Sindh High Court’s judgment and granted him permission to leave the country for one month for treatment. Dr Asim had filed a petition in the SHC for removal of his name from the ECL, which had been rejected. On August 29, the SC ordered that his name be temporarily removed from the ECL. However, the apex court had directed the authorities concerned that Dr Hussain’s name be placed on the list when he returns to Pakistan.

