Eight of a family drown as car falls into drain in AJK

KOTLI: Director Benazir Bhutto Income Support Programme, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Chaudhry Muhammad Ishaq, and seven other members of his family drowned after their car fell into a drain near Mithrani Dhamoi area of Kotli district in Nakyal Sector of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Sunday.

The car was traveling from Khoi Ratta Sector to Nakyal when it met with an accident due to fast currents in the drain and heavy downpour, the police said.The eight bodies, including two brothers and three nephews of Chaudhry Muhammad Ishaq, were recovered from the drain soon after the accident took place. Local administration officials and soldiers of the Pakistan Army took part in the rescue operation.

President AJK Sardar Muhammad Masood Khan and Prime Minister AJK Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan have offered condolences to the heirs of the killed persons.