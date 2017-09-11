JI chief questions silence of Islamic alliance, rulers on Rohingya issue

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Sirajul Haq has questioned silence of Muslim rulers and Islamic countries alliance at mass murders, rapes and other crimes being committed against Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar.

He was addressing a public gathering here on Sunday. To express solidarity with the Rohingya Muslims, the JI’s Karachi chapter took out a rally. The walk began from the Numaish Chowrangi and culminated at the Tibet Centre on the MA Jinnah Road. People from all walks of life participated in the rally. Protesters, carrying placards and banners, chanted slogans against the government of Myanmar.

Addressing the rally, JI chief Sirajul Haq said that mass murders, rapes and other crimes against humanity are being carried out against Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar. He said that it is a matter of grave shame that not even a single solid measure was taken despite the fact that at least 56 Muslims countries exist in the world.

He recalled that the Saudi Arabia-led military alliance was constituted to tackle terrorism. “Tens of thousands of people were being subjected to killings, rapes, torture and other offences. Is this not called terrorism?” he questioned.

Criticising the government, he said that recently the rulers approached him, requesting him not to take out the rally in Islamabad. He said he wanted to ask the prime minister why he could not visit Bangladesh and Myanmar when the first family of Turkey could do so.

He said that the envoy of Myanmar in Islamabad should be sent back. He also urged the government to realise its obligation of launching an international diplomatic campaign for the Rohingya Muslims.

A resolution was passed by the JI leaders in which they urged the government to play its due role in helping Rohingya Muslims and to deport the envoy of Myanmar with immediate effect. The resolution also demanded of the government to pass resolutions in upper and lower houses of parliament in this regard. It asked the media to shun the policy of downplaying the Rohingya crisis. The rally urged the Islamic Military Alliance to play its due role.

JI Secretary General Liaquat Baloch said that the government of Myanmar had reached new lows when it comes to human rights. He said that the Rohingyas were already deprived of their basic rights, but now their government has deprived them of the right to live as well.

He said that Islamabad has summoned the envoy of Myanmar to record protest, but it was not just enough. “Not only the envoy should be expelled but the international bodies should also be moved against the crimes of the government of Myanmar,” he asserted.

The JI leader urged the Muslim world to unite for the sake of oppressed Muslims in Myanmar. He also lambasted Narendra Modi-led Indian government for supporting the government of Myanmar.

He said that the rally was taken out to highlight the issue on regional and international levels. He hailed the citizens of Karachi for raising their voice against the brutalities of the Myanmar government.

JI Deputy Chief Asadullah Bhutto, in his short address, said that the response of United Nations as well as the government of Pakistan towards the Myanmar crisis was shameful.

JI Karachi chief Engineer Hafiz Naeemur Rehman demanded of the Muslim countries to take solid measures against the Myanmar government for its criminal offences against the Rohingya Muslims. Besides JI leaders, delegations and politicians from other political, religio-political parties, trade bodies and minority communities also addressed the rally.