Train kills man in Raiwind

LAHORE: A 23-year-old man was killed by a train in the Raiwind area on Sunday. The victim, Adil, was crossing the railway tracks when he came under the wheels of a train which caused his instant death. Police handed over the body to family. Meanwhile, a 40-year-old unidentified man was found dead in the Muslim Town area, Sunday.

LALAMUSA: Some unidentified persons killed a man in the jungle of Rakh Pabi. The victim was identified as Aun Shah. He was a resident of Kulewal Syedan. According to police, the killers were the companions of the victim. Sarai Alamgir police shifted the body to Kulewal Syedan, where he was laid to rest. Reportedly, several cases were registered against the victim.

LAHORE: The Punjab Highway Patrol arrested 27 culprits including eight POs and helped 2,129 commuters.